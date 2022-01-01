                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 4 of  4

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Posted: 8-Aug-2022

Required:
SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.

Contact:
If you are interested in coming along please contact Christine Sandham (Secretary) in confidence on 07818067747or email Maltby is 5 mins off j1, M18 Rotherham

  Map to bandroom   Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Posted: 29-Jul-2022

Required:
SOLO CORNET position vacant. This seat needs filling to complete our cornet section. The band rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings 7.30 until 9.30 in our own bandroom in Maltby. Rehearsals are well attended. Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Contact:
If you are interested in this position please contact Christine Sandham (secretary) 07818067747.or email in confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Posted: 29-Jul-2022

Required:
SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.

Contact:
If you are interested in coming along please contact Christine Sandham (Secretary) in confidence on 07818067747or email Maltby is 5 mins off j1, M18 Rotherham

  Map to bandroom   Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

Posted: 23-Jul-2022

Required:
Solo Trombone required due to player retirement. Also front Row Cornet. We rehearse Wednesday and Friday evenings in Maltby 5 mins from J1 M18 (Rotherham). Yorkshire 3rd Section.

Contact:
If you are interested in coming along please contact Christine Sandham (Secretary) 07818067747 or email

  Map to bandroom   Maltby Miners Welfare Band
view all events »

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Market Rasen Band

August 8 • Market Rasen Band, 2nd Section requires Solo Cornet, Backrow Cornet, Horn, Baritone, Euphonium, Solo Trombone,Eflat Bass and BFlat Bass.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

August 8 • SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.

Rushden Town Band

August 7 • Second Cornet - our current position holder is returning to her studies on the South Coast!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top