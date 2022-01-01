1 to 4 of 4
Maltby Miners Welfare Band
Posted: 8-Aug-2022
Required:
SOLO TROMBONE required at Maltby Miners Wefare Band due to player retirement. Tha Band rehearsal on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own band room in Maltby. Sensible jobs and contest list. Visit our Web site for more info.
Contact:
If you are interested in coming along please contact Christine Sandham (Secretary) in confidence on 07818067747or email Maltby is 5 mins off j1, M18 Rotherham
Maltby Miners Welfare Band
Posted: 29-Jul-2022
Required:
SOLO CORNET position vacant. This seat needs filling to complete our cornet section. The band rehearse on Wednesday and Friday evenings 7.30 until 9.30 in our own bandroom in Maltby. Rehearsals are well attended. Yorkshire 3rd Section.
Contact:
If you are interested in this position please contact Christine Sandham (secretary) 07818067747.or email in confidence.
