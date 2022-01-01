Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Thundersley Brass Band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:

Thundersley Brass are inviting applicants for: SOLO HORN, BBb BASS to complete our current line-up for upcoming concerts this year and contests next year. This represents a fantastic opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band in the L&SC area



Contact:

Please contact Ria Selina Stokes, on 07368 371839 or email for more information. We rehearse at 8pm Thursday evenings at Richmond Hall, Benfleet, Essex SS7 5HA, within easy reach of the M25.

