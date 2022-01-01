Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) are currently looking for players to fill a 2nd Cornet, BBb Bass and Percussion vacancy ASAP. They rehearse at their own band hall in Wantage, OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.



Contact:

The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek a percussionist - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.



Contact:

The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek BBb Bass player - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.



Contact:

The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .

wantage silver band

Posted: 22-Aug-2022

Required:

Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek a 2nd Cornet player - the band is ideally looking for someone with prior championship or first section experience. They rehearse at their own band hall OX12 8FR on Sunday 7:30-9:30pm and Wednesday 8-10pm.



Contact:

The band are at the top of an impressive nine band structure. With professional MD Paul Holland, and forthcoming contest appearances at Wychavon and Leicester, it's a great time to apply to be in the band! Get in touch by emailing .