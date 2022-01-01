1 to 1 of 1
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band
Posted: 25-Aug-2022
Required:
Lofthouse 2000 Brass Roots beginner/training band is currently recruiting for players. Are you a bit rusty, looking for a team to help you progress, or new to banding? Instruments are available so come and have a chat and meet the team
Contact:
Brass Roots rehearsals are every Saturday morning between 9am — 10am at Outwood WMC on Ledger Lane Wakefield. We'd love to see you there. For further information please email or call on 07876 800929