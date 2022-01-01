Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2022

Required:

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Roots beginner/training band is currently recruiting for players. Are you a bit rusty, looking for a team to help you progress, or new to banding? Instruments are available so come and have a chat and meet the team



Contact:

Brass Roots rehearsals are every Saturday morning between 9am — 10am at Outwood WMC on Ledger Lane Wakefield. We'd love to see you there. For further information please email or call on 07876 800929