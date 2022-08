Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

The Melton Band

Posted: 28-Aug-2022

Required:

The Melton Band requires: Soprano Cornet, Solo Cornet (x2), 2nd Horn, and Bb Bass. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings at the British Legion in Melton Mowbray, Leics. See our internet site www.themeltonband.wordpress.com for more details.



Contact:

Contact in confidence by email to or phone Mel Sallis on 07724 013188.