Llwydcoed Brass Band August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Bedford Town Band August 30 • Bedford Town Band. 1st section from 2023 currently have vacancies for:. 3 Cornets 1 Front Row, 2 Back Row,. 2 Bb Basses. We are a friendly band that rehearse in Bedford under our MD Craig Patterson.. With a good balance of Contests & Concerts.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band August 29 • SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards