Llwydcoed Brass Band
Posted: 30-Aug-2022
Required:
Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.
Contact:
If interested, or for more information, please contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/llwydcoedbrassband â€¨