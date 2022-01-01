Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Llwydcoed Brass Band

Posted: 30-Aug-2022

Required:

Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.



Contact:

If interested, or for more information, please contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .

Facebook: https:/­­/­­www.facebook.com/­­llwydcoedbrassband â€¨