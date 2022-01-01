                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Llwydcoed Brass Band

Posted: 30-Aug-2022

Required:
Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Contact:
If interested, or for more information, please contact the band's social media pages, via email at or our Chairman Kevin Johnson at .
Facebook: https:/­­/­­www.facebook.com/­­llwydcoedbrassband â€¨

  Map to bandroom   Llwydcoed Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Harlow Brass Band - Copped Hall Open Day

Sunday 28 August • Copped Hall, Epping (Entrance off Crown Hill) CM16 5HR

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Llwydcoed Brass Band

August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Bedford Town Band

August 30 • Bedford Town Band. 1st section from 2023 currently have vacancies for:. 3 Cornets 1 Front Row, 2 Back Row,. 2 Bb Basses. We are a friendly band that rehearse in Bedford under our MD Craig Patterson.. With a good balance of Contests & Concerts.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

August 29 • SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top