Market Rasen Band September 3 • Market Rasen Band a 2nd Section band in the Midlands Area, under the Direction our New MD Ian Knapton invites a Solo Cornet, Backrow Cornet, Horn, Baritone, Euphonium, Solo Trombone,Eflat Bass and BFlat Bass to join our Band.

Deepcar Brass Band September 3 • Applications or expressions of interest are invited for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of our 4th section band. We are looking for someone able and interested in developing our band of mixed experience and ability. We rehearse monday and friday evening.

Deepcar Brass Band September 3 • Expressions of interest invited for the positions of Flugel, 2nd (or 1st) trombone and back row cornet. Concerts and contests in the 4th section. All abilities and levels of experience encouraged to apply. We rehearse monday and friday evenings.

