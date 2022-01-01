                 

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Sep-2022

Required:
Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Sep-2022

Required:
Cornet: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Cornet and 2nd/3rd Cornet players. Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Sep-2022

Required:
Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 6-Sep-2022

Required:
Horn & Baritone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and 1st/2nd baritone. Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, email , or call Jane on 07977 515973 or Steve (MD) on 07771 537283.

  Map to bandroom
