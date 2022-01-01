Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cinderford Band

Posted: 8-Sep-2022

Required:

Cinderford Band, based in the Forest of Dean Gloucestershire, are inviting applicants for the position of resident Musical Director. Anyone wishing to apply for the position needs to show a passion for music and have experience of conducting a brass band.



Contact:

For more details about the position please contact our Chairman Ian Tomlins in complete confidence on 07815 634905 (evenings/weekends) or email .

For further information about the band, please visit our website.