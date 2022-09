Easingwold Town Band September 12 • We're a welcoming, forward-looking 4th section band, with vacancies for SOLO CORNET and Eb BASS. Rehearsals Monday 7.30-9.30pm at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (YO61 3DB). . .

Croft Silver Band September 12 • Croft Silver Band are looking to complete their line up for the Leicester Contest with Basses, Trom and cornets. Our new MD welcomes everyone to our local friendly 4th section band. Rehearsals Monday 8-10 Huncote School LE9 3BS

Leicestershire Co-op Band September 11 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn, Cornet (position negotiable) and a Percussionist to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks after a difficult couple of years.

