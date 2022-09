Lydney Band September 17 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band September 16 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Staines Brass September 16 • Staines Brass is rebuilding. Having recently lost a few players and our MD, we're looking for people to join us as we grow. We're aiming to get back to a good mix of contests (currently 1st section) and concerts. An opportunity to find your ideal seat.

