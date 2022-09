Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Skipton Brass

Posted: 20-Sep-2022

Required:

Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.



Contact:

Please contact us via our Facebook page or on our band email —