Chadderton Band September 21 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Northallerton Silver Band September 21 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our cheerful, committed, non-contesting band which has a busy engagement list. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will make the most of our talents.

Skipton Brass September 20 • Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.

