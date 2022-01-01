Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

The Marple Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2022

Required:

We are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, 2nd Baritone, Second Trombone, Kit and percussion players to join our successful band. We will be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023. If you think you have what it takes to play in our band.



Contact:

Marple Band FB or or telephone 01457864054. All applications in strictest confidence. We rehearse in Marple on Tuesday and Friday night from 8-10pm, you are welcome to come for a blow.