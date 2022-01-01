                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 25-Sep-2022

Required:
Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo horn and Eb Bass players. We rehearse Monday and Thursday at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley.

Contact:
If you are looking for a return to banding, a move up or a change we would be only too happy to hear from you.
For further information please contact the Band Manager, Martin Bland in confidence at

  Map to bandroom   Barnsley Brass

Barnsley Brass

Posted: 1-Sep-2022

Required:
Barnsley Brass invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are an ambitious and successful 2nd section Yorkshire Area band with a balanced calendar of contests and engagements. We rehearse 19.45 to 21.45 on Mondays and Thursdays

Contact:
We are looking to appoint a talented, enthusiastic and forward thinking individual to build on the solid foundation created in recent years.
For further information please contact the Band Manager, Martin Bland in confidence at

  Map to bandroom   Barnsley Brass
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Crofton Silver Band

September 25 • PERCUSSION. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Percussionist to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Barnsley Brass

September 25 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo horn and Eb Bass players. We rehearse Monday and Thursday at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Crofton Silver Band

September 24 • Eb BASS. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Eb Bass to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top