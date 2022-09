Littleport Brass Band September 26 • Under our new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have just one vacancy for a solo cornet. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own band room 7.30-9.30pm..

Crofton Silver Band September 25 • PERCUSSION. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Percussionist to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Barnsley Brass September 25 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo horn and Eb Bass players. We rehearse Monday and Thursday at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

