                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Trentham Brass Band

Posted: 27-Sep-2022

Required:
We are seeking a Principal Cornet to join us ASAP. We recently finished 4th at the 4th Section National Championships and are looking forward to our promotion to 3rd Section in January 2023. We have our own band room based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Contact:
We have a wide variety of events planned under our MD Shaun Farrington ( Bass Trombone Fodens Band). Rehearsals Friday 8-10pm and Sunday 6.45-8.45pm
For more information contact band manager in confidence at

  Map to bandroom   Trentham Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Albany Theatre Coventry

Sunday 2 October • Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 7 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Hall Harrogate

Friday 7 October • Ripon Rd, Harrogate HG1 2SY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Trentham Brass Band

September 27 • We are seeking a Principal Cornet to join us ASAP. We recently finished 4th at the 4th Section National Championships and are looking forward to our promotion to 3rd Section in January 2023. We have our own band room based in Stoke-on-Trent.

wantage silver band

September 27 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking to add a back row cornet to their lineup. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.

wantage silver band

September 27 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) are looking for a Flugel Horn player to cover maternity leave until Jan 23. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements, including Wychavon and Leicester Contests and their popular Snowman series.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top