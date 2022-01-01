Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Trentham Brass Band

Posted: 27-Sep-2022

Required:

We are seeking a Principal Cornet to join us ASAP. We recently finished 4th at the 4th Section National Championships and are looking forward to our promotion to 3rd Section in January 2023. We have our own band room based in Stoke-on-Trent.



Contact:

We have a wide variety of events planned under our MD Shaun Farrington ( Bass Trombone Fodens Band). Rehearsals Friday 8-10pm and Sunday 6.45-8.45pm

For more information contact band manager in confidence at