Trentham Brass Band
Posted: 27-Sep-2022
We are seeking a Principal Cornet to join us ASAP. We recently finished 4th at the 4th Section National Championships and are looking forward to our promotion to 3rd Section in January 2023. We have our own band room based in Stoke-on-Trent.
We have a wide variety of events planned under our MD Shaun Farrington ( Bass Trombone Fodens Band). Rehearsals Friday 8-10pm and Sunday 6.45-8.45pm
For more information contact band manager in confidence at