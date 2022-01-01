1 to 1 of 1
Chichester City Band
Posted: 2-Oct-2022
Required:
Newly promoted to Section 2 we warmly welcome experienced brass & percussion players to join us in enhancing and consolidating our successful line-up for upcoming concerts and contests including our visit to Stevenage in March 2023. Instruments available
Contact:
Applications and enquiries in confidence to or, to chat about what we have to offer, please call our Secretary, Carol Williams on 07789 973138 or our MD, Alfie Hughes on 07976 044118