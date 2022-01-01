1 to 1 of 1
Banks Brass Band
Posted: 5-Oct-2022
Required:
Banks Brass Band is a friendly, family-orientated, non-contesting band based in the Lancashire village of Banks (near Southport). We are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR, to start as soon as practicable. (Our current MD is standing down after 30 years.)
Contact:
The Band has a sensible programme of engagements. We stage four concerts a year and attend other local events, as required. Band practices are on Monday nights, 8.00-9.00.
If you are interested, please email the secretary:Map to bandroom Banks Brass Band