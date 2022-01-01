Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Banks Brass Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2022

Required:

Banks Brass Band is a friendly, family-orientated, non-contesting band based in the Lancashire village of Banks (near Southport). We are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR, to start as soon as practicable. (Our current MD is standing down after 30 years.)



Contact:

The Band has a sensible programme of engagements. We stage four concerts a year and attend other local events, as required. Band practices are on Monday nights, 8.00-9.00.

If you are interested, please email the secretary: