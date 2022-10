Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Houghton Main Colliery Band

Posted: 5-Oct-2022

Required:

Houghton Main Colliery Band is Back!!! Our fabulous new team needs GOOD QUALITY CORNET PLAYERS (position negotiable) to bring some sparkle to this recently reformed band (Good playing standard - Awaiting Grading Audition prior to 2023 Area Contest)



Contact:

Contact our MD (Professor John Morahan)

P!ease send a Text to 07561 034453 or

Email

Rehearsals in Woodlands, Doncaster DN6

Other players may app!y