Shrewsbury Brass Band October 6 • Shrewsbury Brass Band is a hardworking, enthusiastic, friendly, non-contesting band. We are looking for a competent 3rd cornet player to start with immediate effect.

Lydney Band October 6 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Harlow Brass Band October 6 • We have vacancies for CORNETS and TROMBONES. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm.. If you would like to join a friendly, non-contesting band please contact us.

