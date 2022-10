Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ringwood and Burley Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2022

Required:

VACANCY FOR MUSICAL DIRECTOR. Ringwood and Burley Band are a friendly non contesting band based in Ringwood, Hants. We have an immediate vacancy for a Musical Director. We rehearse weekly and perform at functions and concerts in the local community.



Contact:

If you wish further information please contact Chairman Vernon Riordan on 07882738545 or Secretary Cliff Brock on 07786038080, or via the Band`s website.