                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2022

Required:
Cornet positions available - exact position can be negotiated

Contact:
Contact our MD — Adele — on 07936 624212. For more information on the band go to www.rushdentownband.com

  Map to bandroom   Rushden Town Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Academy Symphonic Brass

Friday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Peter Graham

Friday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Grenadier Guards

Saturday 15 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Rushden Town Band

October 14 • Cornet positions available - exact position can be negotiated

Chiltern Hills Brass

October 14 • Chiltern Hills Brass would like to fill a euphonium vacancy. We're a contesting, first section band who rehearse twice a week in High Wycombe, Bucks, and play at regular events through the year.

Harlow Brass Band

October 14 • We have vacancies for CORNETS and TROMBONES. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm. If you would like to join a friendly, non-contesting band please contact us.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top