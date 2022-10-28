Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Uppermill Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR We are a friendly committed Band looking for an experienced and energetic MD who will challenge and develop the Band musically whilst making playing enjoyable.



Contact:

We rehearse in the heart of Saddleworth on Mon & Wed in our own Bandroom. Do you have the skills needed? If so please email with your musical CV to apply and any queries in strictest confidence by the 28th October 2022

Uppermill Band

Posted: 14-Oct-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for EEb/BBb BASS & HORN PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people



Contact:

Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .

SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?

Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

Uppermill Band

Posted: 1-Oct-2022

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for EEb/BBb BASS & 2nd EUPHONIUM PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people



Contact:

Rehearsals :- Mon & Wed 19:45 -21:45 pm in our purpose-built band room at Saddleworth Cricket Club OL3 7HY .

SOUND LIKE A BAND YOU WANT TO BE PART OF?

Please contact our Secretary (Katie) on 07949559200 or in confidence

