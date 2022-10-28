                 

*
Positions Vacant

Uppermill Band

Posted: 15-Oct-2022

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND NW 2nd Section invite applications for the position of MUSICAL DIRECTOR We are a friendly committed Band looking for an experienced and energetic MD who will challenge and develop the Band musically whilst making playing enjoyable.

Contact:
We rehearse in the heart of Saddleworth on Mon & Wed in our own Bandroom. Do you have the skills needed? If so please email with your musical CV to apply and any queries in strictest confidence by the 28th October 2022

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain

Saturday 15 October • the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Grenadier Guards

Saturday 15 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Sunday 16 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Meltham & Meltham Mills Band

Sunday 16 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Tuesday 18 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies

The Marple Band

October 15 • We're a friendly group of musicians who are looking for Bb Bass, Solo Horn, Kit & Tuned percussion players to join our successful band. We'll be in the 2nd Section from Jan 2023.

Staines Brass

October 15 • Fancy a shot at the end chair? Staines Brass, L&SC first section, has a vacancy for principal cornet. We've got a exciting year ahead planned - come and join us!. We also have vacancies on horn, but all players welcome.

Pro Cards

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
