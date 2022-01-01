1 to 2 of 2
City of Bristol Brass Band
Posted: 16-Oct-2022
Required:
City of Bristol Brass Band has an immediate vacancy for PERCUSSION players. We compete in the First Section. The successful candidate will join a thriving, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.
Contact:
Email:
Phone: 07891 645407
Website: www.cobbb.co.uk
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Rehearsals: Friday evenings, 7.45 to 9.45
