City of Bristol Brass Band

Posted: 16-Oct-2022

Required:

City of Bristol Brass Band has an immediate vacancy for PERCUSSION players. We compete in the First Section. The successful candidate will join a thriving, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests in the diary.



Contact:

Email:

Phone: 07891 645407

Website: www.cobbb.co.uk

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Rehearsals: Friday evenings, 7.45 to 9.45

