Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a Euphonium player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 17-Oct-2022

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

Contact:
Contact Dave Wright — Band Secretary on 07702510066 for more details!

  Map to bandroom   Ibstock Brick Brass
