Cinderford Band

Posted: 23-Oct-2022

Required:
Cinderford Band (2nd Section) have vacancies for front row cornet players, to help strengthen our ranks for the forthcoming contests/concerts. We are seeking players who are committed, and who wants to be part of a friendly, but forward-thinking team.

Contact:
We rehearse on Sunday's 7pm to 9pm/Wednesday's 8pm to 10pm in Cinderford with great facilities. Please contact our Chairman Ian Tomlins in strict confidence at or 07815634905 for further details.

Vacancies

