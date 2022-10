Chinnor Silver October 24 • CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Halstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band October 24 • Applications are invited for the position of ** PRINCIPAL CORNET ** from both the experienced player and those looking for a new musical challenge and opportunity to grow into the role where their playing will be encouraged and supported.

City of Oxford Silver Band October 24 • Our Concert and Contest Band has positions for both Drum Kit and Tuned Percussion. If you are in the Oxford area and would like to be part of a super-friendly brass band that is keen to progress do get in touch.

