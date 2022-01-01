Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Forest of Dean Brass

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:

Under the directorship of MD Thomas Dunne we are looking for cornet players (positions negotiable) to strengthen the band. Do you want to be part of a fun, social and competitive 1st Section Band, who will make players feel welcome.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday evening in our own band room, in Yorkley. with a sensible mix of concerts and contests throughout the year. If you are interested please contact the band manager or via our Facebook page.