Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Halstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.

Contact:
Please apply in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Carole Pegram , on 07368 286211 or email

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 30-Sep-2022

Required:
As we work through the excellent candidates looking to be our next MD we are looking for Eb/Bb BASS AND PERCUSSION PLAYERS to join us at this exciting time . Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom with concerts and contests planned.

Contact:
Contact the secretary on 07368286211 for a chat and more details
All conversations in the strictest confidence

