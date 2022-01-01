                 

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS

Posted: 26-Oct-2022

Required:
Our B Band are looking for a committed Eb Bass player to complete our bass section and join our hardworking and friendly 2nd section band. Promotion to 1st Section for 2023 We enjoy full rehearsals, great music and a good social atmosphere.

Contact:
If you are interested please contact our band secretary Vicky Hough on 07738006078 or email:

Posted: 22-Oct-2022

Required:
Pemberton Old Wigan DW B band are looking to appoint Eb bass player. The band have recently been promoted to the 1section. Rehearsal Sunday evening 6 to 8 pm

Contact:
Contact Jay Hall conductor on 07990011452

