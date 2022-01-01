1 to 2 of 2
Shrewsbury Brass Band
Posted: 28-Oct-2022
Required:
Shrewsbury Brass Band is a hardworking and enthusiastic non-contesting band. We are looking for a competent and committed BBb Bass & 1st Baritone to start with immediate effect.
Contact:
The band rehearse on Tuesday's 7.30 — 9.30 pm at Shropshire Music Service, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.
If you are interested contact Steve Pritchard-Jones by email: or tel: 07834 855064.
Shrewsbury Brass Band
Posted: 6-Oct-2022
Required:
Shrewsbury Brass Band is a hardworking, enthusiastic, friendly, non-contesting band. We are looking for a competent 3rd cornet player to start with immediate effect.
Contact:
The band rehearse on Tuesday's 7.30 pm-9.30 pm at Shropshire Music Service, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury.
If you are interested contact Steve Pritchard-Jones by email: or tel: 07834 855064.
