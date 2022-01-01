Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Stretford Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2022

Required:

Vacancies in the Horn section, 1st Baritone, 2nd trombone, E Flat Bass and Sop cornet. We are a friendly and enthusiastic non contesting band with a varied concert programme throughout the year. All players welcome. Please come and meet the band.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk for more information: 07590507494.

Stretford Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2022

Required:

MD required. We are a friendly and enthusiastic non contesting band with a varied concert programme throughout the year. Seeking an experienced and committed MD to join and help progress our community band.



Contact:

Rehearsals Tues & Thurs 8pm, Sevenways church, 286 Barton Rd, Stretford, Manchester M32 9RD.

Contact John Quirk for more information: 07590507494.

