Tilbury Band

Posted: 2-Nov-2022

Required:

Tilbury Band need help to fill out various sections of the band. Can you help us contest in the second section at Stevenage under the baton of the vastly experienced MD Melvin White next year ? Take a look at our Facebook page for our activities.



Contact:

Please contact our secretary, Steve Iles on 07708 285003 or .

We rehearse in our own band hall in Dock Road, Tilbury ( RM18 7BX) on Wednesday evenings between 8pm and 10pm. Contest rehearsals are on Sunday afternoons.