November 4 • Applications for an inspirational and talented Musical Director to help the band rebuild and lead us at the North West Areas in 2023 (2nd section). Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm

November 3 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

November 2 • Tilbury Band need help to fill out various sections of the band. Can you help us contest in the second section at Stevenage under the baton of the vastly experienced MD Melvin White next year ? Take a look at our Facebook page for our activities.