Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2022

Required:

Applications for an inspirational and talented Musical Director to help the band rebuild and lead us at the North West Areas in 2023 (2nd section). Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm



Contact:

Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:

Soprano and front row cornet players to help rebuild the band. Own bandroom. Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm



Contact:

Contact Steve Atwell — band manager on 075405991560 or

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:

Principal cornet required to lead the band as it rebuilds. Excellent bandroom. Currently rehearse on Tuesdays 8-10pm



Contact:

Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or