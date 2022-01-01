                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2022

Required:
Applications for an inspirational and talented Musical Director to help the band rebuild and lead us at the North West Areas in 2023 (2nd section). Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm

Contact:
Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:
Soprano and front row cornet players to help rebuild the band. Own bandroom. Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm

Contact:
Contact Steve Atwell — band manager on 075405991560 or

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band

VBS Poynton Brass Band

Posted: 12-Oct-2022

Required:
Principal cornet required to lead the band as it rebuilds. Excellent bandroom. Currently rehearse on Tuesdays 8-10pm

Contact:
Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or

  Map to bandroom   VBS Poynton Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Marines Collingwood

Friday 4 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Greenall's Band

Sunday 6 November • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 11 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Abertillery Town Band -

Saturday 12 November • The Met Theatre. Mitre Street. Abertillery. NP13 1AL NP13 1AL

WFEL Fairey Band - Stockport Schools Brass Band

Saturday 12 November • St. Thomas' Church. Holt Street. Stockporrt SK13PY

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

VBS Poynton Brass Band

November 4 • Applications for an inspirational and talented Musical Director to help the band rebuild and lead us at the North West Areas in 2023 (2nd section). Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm

Lydney Band

November 3 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Tilbury Band

November 2 • Tilbury Band need help to fill out various sections of the band. Can you help us contest in the second section at Stevenage under the baton of the vastly experienced MD Melvin White next year ? Take a look at our Facebook page for our activities.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top