VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 4-Nov-2022
Required:
Applications for an inspirational and talented Musical Director to help the band rebuild and lead us at the North West Areas in 2023 (2nd section). Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm
Contact:
Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or
VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 12-Oct-2022
Required:
Soprano and front row cornet players to help rebuild the band. Own bandroom. Currently rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm
Contact:
Contact Steve Atwell — band manager on 075405991560 or
VBS Poynton Brass Band
Posted: 12-Oct-2022
Required:
Principal cornet required to lead the band as it rebuilds. Excellent bandroom. Currently rehearse on Tuesdays 8-10pm
Contact:
Contact the band manager Steve Atwell on 075405991560 or