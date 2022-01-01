Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Rainford Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:

Rainford Band (Championship Section NW) are inviting applications for repiano cornet. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 19.45-21.45 in own facilities in easy reach of Manchester and Liverpool.



Contact:

Contact Band Manager Amy Humphreys:



07732426459

All enquiries are in strictest confidence.

Rainford Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2022

Required:

Rainford Band (NW area championship section) are inviting applications for percussion. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays (19.45 - 21.45) in our own bandroom in Rainford, Merseyside, under the guidance of MD Sarah Groarke-Booth.



Contact:

To apply contact our band manager Amy Humphreys on:

07732426459



All enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.