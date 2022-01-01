                 

Rainford Band

Posted: 6-Nov-2022

Required:
Rainford Band (Championship Section NW) are inviting applications for repiano cornet. Rehearsals Monday and Thursday 19.45-21.45 in own facilities in easy reach of Manchester and Liverpool.

Contact:
Contact Band Manager Amy Humphreys:

07732426459
All enquiries are in strictest confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Rainford Band

Rainford Band

Posted: 11-Oct-2022

Required:
Rainford Band (NW area championship section) are inviting applications for percussion. We rehearse Mondays and Thursdays (19.45 - 21.45) in our own bandroom in Rainford, Merseyside, under the guidance of MD Sarah Groarke-Booth.

Contact:
To apply contact our band manager Amy Humphreys on:
07732426459

All enquiries will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Rainford Band
