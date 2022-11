Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 7-Nov-2022

Required:

Player vacancies exist for flugel, back row cornet, 2nd or 1st trombone and bass (either BB or EE). The band has vast experience in nurturing & developing inexperienced players, who are encouraged to enquire on all instruments.



Contact:

If you just wish to play over Xmas or interested in competing in the 4th section at the Yorkshire Areas,contact us. Equal distance Barnsley, Huddersfield & Sheffield. Contact Paul 07989728474 or