Kippax Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2022

Required:

Kippax Band require back row Cornet and Bb bass to complete the team for the Yorkshire area contest and beyond. The band rehearse on Monday and Thursday in our own bandroom at 8.00PM. Good mix of concerts and contest for next year.



Contact:

We are situated 10 minutes from A1,M1,M62 .

All enquires to