Dobcross Silver Band November 8 • After a year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champs, Whit Friday Saddleworth 4th section champs, Buxton 4th Section Champs, 4th Section NATIONAL CHAMPS, NEMBBA 4th Section Champs, we require Eb BASS to join us on our journey into the 3rd Section

Kippax Band November 8 • Kippax Band require back row Cornet and Bb bass to complete the team for the Yorkshire area contest and beyond. The band rehearse on Monday and Thursday in our own bandroom at 8.00PM. Good mix of concerts and contest for next year.

Welwyn Garden City Band November 8 • We are a friendly, sociable & ambitious Third Section Band looking to complete our line-up for the Area Contest in March and the following summer season. With effect from 1st January, we will have a vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.

