Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 8-Nov-2022
Required:
After a year which crowned us Holme Valley 4th Section Champs, Whit Friday Saddleworth 4th section champs, Buxton 4th Section Champs, 4th Section NATIONAL CHAMPS, NEMBBA 4th Section Champs, we require Eb BASS to join us on our journey into the 3rd Section
Contact:
If you are a team playing, committed and competent player with ambition then contact us NOW in confidence as below.
Jason M Smith (MD) 07547707257
Brent Warren (Band Master) 07809 560774