Chinnor Silver
Posted: 9-Nov-2022
Required:
CHINNOR SILVER(2nd section L&SCBBA) are looking for a Bass trombone & Solo Horn. We are a friendly progressive band with our own bandroom, rehearsing on a Wednesday. We have a good mix of engagements/contests/concerts and would welcome your application!
Contact:
Please email the band secretary on . Alternatively please call Carole on 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries will be handled in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. Other players always welcome so give us a call!
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 6-Nov-2022
Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and need a Solo Horn player to join us on our journey. Other players always welcome
Contact:
Rehearsals are on a Wednesday evening in our own bandroom in Chinnor. Please contact the secretary, in strictest confidence, on or 07368 286211
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 24-Oct-2022
Required:
CHINNOR SILVER are entering a new & exciting phase with the appointment of their new MD, Oliver Hallstead-Brooks. We compete in the 2nd section nationally and invite applications from Bb/Eb BASS, BASS TROM & PERCUSSION players to join us on our journey.
Contact:
Please apply in strictest confidence to the Secretary, Carole Pegram , on 07368 286211 or email