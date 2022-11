Stannington Brass Band November 11 • SOLO TROMBONE. . Stannington Brass Band, 1st section Yorkshire, National & Bolsover Champions, invite applications for the position of Solo Trombone. . Join us as we seek to firmly establish ourselves in the Championship section from Jan 2023

City of Oxford Silver Band November 11 • SOPRANO CORNET This is an unmissable opportunity for a soprano cornet player to join an ambitious and motivated performing and contesting band.

Ibstock Brick Brass November 10 • Ibstock Brick Brass are seeking a trombone, BBb and cornet player to support their contesting line up for 2022/2023. Ibstock meet on Monday and Thursday at our rehearsal room in Coalville and we would love you to join us!

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards