                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Forest of Dean Brass

Posted: 14-Nov-2022

Required:
Applications are invited for the position of Musical Director from January 2023. We are a 1st Section band, that rehearse in our own Bandroom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings located at GL15 4TA. We are a progressive, friendly and ambitious team.

Contact:
You can contact the band by emailing our Band Manager .
All applicants will be treated with strictest of confidence. Thank you for your interest.

  Map to bandroom   Forest of Dean Brass

Forest of Dean Brass

Posted: 24-Oct-2022

Required:
Under the directorship of MD Thomas Dunne we are looking for cornet players (positions negotiable) to strengthen the band. Do you want to be part of a fun, social and competitive 1st Section Band, who will make players feel welcome.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday evening in our own band room, in Yorkley. with a sensible mix of concerts and contests throughout the year. If you are interested please contact the band manager or via our Facebook page.

  Map to bandroom   Forest of Dean Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Tuesday 15 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

November 14 • Applications are invited for a Musical Director for our band from January 2023. . We are looking to create a new wind section so there will be lots of opportunities to put your own stamp on this role working together with the Bandmaster.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band

November 14 • We are looking for brass and woodwind players to form a new wind section of our band. Adults and youths are invited to join. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances and concerts aswell as parades.. Percussion players also very welcome.

Haverhill Silver Band

November 14 • Haverhill Silver Band invites applications from Eb Bass players to join our team in the new year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top