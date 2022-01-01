1 to 2 of 2
Forest of Dean Brass
Posted: 14-Nov-2022
Required:
Applications are invited for the position of Musical Director from January 2023. We are a 1st Section band, that rehearse in our own Bandroom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings located at GL15 4TA. We are a progressive, friendly and ambitious team.
Contact:
You can contact the band by emailing our Band Manager .
All applicants will be treated with strictest of confidence. Thank you for your interest.
Forest of Dean Brass
Posted: 24-Oct-2022
Required:
Under the directorship of MD Thomas Dunne we are looking for cornet players (positions negotiable) to strengthen the band. Do you want to be part of a fun, social and competitive 1st Section Band, who will make players feel welcome.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday and Thursday evening in our own band room, in Yorkley. with a sensible mix of concerts and contests throughout the year. If you are interested please contact the band manager or via our Facebook page.