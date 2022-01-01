Kings Norton Youth Marching Band November 14 • Applications are invited for a Musical Director for our band from January 2023. . We are looking to create a new wind section so there will be lots of opportunities to put your own stamp on this role working together with the Bandmaster.

Kings Norton Youth Marching Band November 14 • We are looking for brass and woodwind players to form a new wind section of our band. Adults and youths are invited to join. We're not just a marching band, we do static performances and concerts aswell as parades.. Percussion players also very welcome.

Haverhill Silver Band November 14 • Haverhill Silver Band invites applications from Eb Bass players to join our team in the new year.

