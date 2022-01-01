1 to 1 of 1
Barnton Silver Band
Posted: 15-Nov-2022
Required:
Established in 1891, based in the leafy lanes of Cheshire, we seek to appoint a new Musical Director. We are a non-contesting band, have well attended rehearsals on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Pickmere Methodist Church, WA16
Contact:
A warm welcome awaits if you wish to meet us and have a trial run.
Please ring Chris on 07903779619, in strict confidence, to discuss, or contact us through our website:
www.barntonsilverband.com
or email