Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Audley Brass are seeking a BARITONE or EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.



For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Audley Brass have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player. We are pushing hard for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and have several exciting engagements in the diary for 2023.



For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Audley Brass are seeking a Bb BASS. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.



For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.