Audley Brass
Posted: 15-Nov-2022
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a BARITONE or EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.
Contact:
For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.
Audley Brass
Posted: 15-Nov-2022
Required:
Audley Brass have a vacancy for a SOLO CORNET player. We are pushing hard for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and have several exciting engagements in the diary for 2023.
Contact:
For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.
Audley Brass
Posted: 15-Nov-2022
Required:
Audley Brass are seeking a Bb BASS. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.
Contact:
For more info or to apply, contact MD Tom Hancock 07901-537811 / . Rehearsals are Wednesday 7.30-9.30 and Sunday 7.00-9.00 at our own purpose-built bandroom in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 junction 16.