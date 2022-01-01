                 

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist (Kit essential) Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at . The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14)and rail links (B'ham/Euston). Rehearsals are held Monday & Friday (7-45-9-30pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2022

Required:
The band currently has a vacancy for a Cornet player (position negotiable). Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year.

Contact:
Apply in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at The band rehearses in its own purpose built band room in Rugby close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals are held on Monday & Friday (7-45pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

Posted: 20-Oct-2022

Required:
Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band invites applicants for the role of MUSICAL DIRECTOR of the senior band. Contesting in the first section, the band has a varied programme of concerts throughout the year. The organisation also boasts a thriving training programme

Contact:
Apply in confidence, to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) at
The band has its own new purpose-built bandroom located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail lines (B'ham/Euston line). Rehearsals are on Mondays and Fridays (7.45-9.30pm)

  Map to bandroom   Bilton Silver Rugby Band
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Tuesday 15 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Black Dyke Band Trombone Ensemble

Friday 18 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Swiss National Championships

Saturday 26 November • Stravinski Hall, Montreaux. Claude-Nobs 5, 1820 Montreaux, Switzerland 1820

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies

Audley Brass

November 15 • Audley Brass are seeking a BARITONE or EUPHONIUM PLAYER. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest and several exciting engagements already in the diary for 2023.

