Easingwold Town Band
Posted: 22-Nov-2022
Required:
We are a 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. We offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 to 9.15 p.m. Come for a blow!
Contact:
Call or text Bill on 07717 944900 or email . Standard: grade 5+ or equivalent. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.