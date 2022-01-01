                 

Easingwold Town Band

Posted: 22-Nov-2022

Required:
We are a 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. We offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles north of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 to 9.15 p.m. Come for a blow!

Contact:
Call or text Bill on 07717 944900 or email . Standard: grade 5+ or equivalent. Learning, or re-starting? Our young and adult Beginners (6.15 6.45pm) and Development Band (7.15 8.45pm) rehearse on Fridays in school term.

  Map to bandroom   Easingwold Town Band
