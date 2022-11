wantage silver band November 29 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section 2023) are looking for solo cornets to complete their experienced cornet section. The band has a sensible, yet fulfilling calendar of engagements.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

